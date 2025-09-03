Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, ASAN, HD

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 18,413 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 17,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 1,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, ASAN options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
