Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, ASAN, HD

September 03, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 52,980 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,900 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 18,413 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,700 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 17,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 1,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

