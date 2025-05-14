Markets
FANG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FANG, RTX, GPC

May 14, 2025 — 07:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 10,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,300 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 26,413 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 8,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) options are showing a volume of 5,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FANG options, RTX options, or GPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
