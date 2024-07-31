News & Insights

Markets
ETSY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, LULU, KKR

July 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 12,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 9,839 contracts, representing approximately 983,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 14,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 5,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,200 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, LULU options, or KKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 REPL Insider Buying
 FRB Videos
 Institutional Holders of HEXO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY
LULU
KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.