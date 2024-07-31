Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, LULU, KKR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 12,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 9,839 contracts, representing approximately 983,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 14,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 5,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,200 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, LULU options, or KKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.