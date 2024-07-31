Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, LULU, KKR

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 9,839 contracts, representing approximately 983,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) options are showing a volume of 14,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 5,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,200 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
