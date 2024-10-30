News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETN, NKE, SWKS

October 30, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total volume of 6,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 665,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 51,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,800 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

