Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETN, NKE, SWKS

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 51,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,800 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETN options, NKE options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LTL Videos
BPL Options Chain
FTXH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.