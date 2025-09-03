Markets
EOSE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EOSE, HUT, RKLB

September 03, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total volume of 109,829 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.4% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 8,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,500 underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 47,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 6,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,800 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 178,533 contracts, representing approximately 17.9 million underlying shares or approximately 85.1% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 13,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

