Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, LEU, META

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 34,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 177% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 4,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 3,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 377,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 192,106 contracts, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares or approximately 175.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 9,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 969,900 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, LEU options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.