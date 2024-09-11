Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, LEU, META

Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 3,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 377,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.4% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 192,106 contracts, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares or approximately 175.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 9,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 969,900 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
