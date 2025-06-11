Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ELF, CVS, PYPL

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 43,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 21,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 37,973 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELF options, CVS options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
