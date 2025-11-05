Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DUOL, FSLR, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 14,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 29,805 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 122% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 403,261 contracts, representing approximately 40.3 million underlying shares or approximately 118.7% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 22,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

