Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCN, NPO, DUOL

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) options are showing a volume of 1,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 11,877 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 3,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
