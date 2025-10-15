Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCN, NPO, DUOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total volume of 23,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.3% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,100 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) options are showing a volume of 1,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 11,877 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 3,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCN options, NPO options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.