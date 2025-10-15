Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCN, NPO, DUOL

October 15, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

October 15, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN), where a total volume of 23,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.3% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,100 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO) options are showing a volume of 1,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 11,877 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring November 14, 2025, with 3,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOCN options, NPO options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
