Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DLX, HTZ, EMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), where a total volume of 5,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 534,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.2% of DLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 444,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 5,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares of DLX. Below is a chart showing DLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 66,800 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 115.6% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,800 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) saw options trading volume of 10,401 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLX options, HTZ options, or EMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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