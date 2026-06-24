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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DLX, HTZ, EMN

June 24, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), where a total volume of 5,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 534,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.2% of DLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 444,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares of DLX. Below is a chart showing DLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 66,800 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 115.6% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,800 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) saw options trading volume of 10,401 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLX options, HTZ options, or EMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DLX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DLX
HTZ
EMN

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