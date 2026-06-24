Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DLX, HTZ, EMN

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 66,800 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 115.6% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 7,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,800 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) saw options trading volume of 10,401 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLX options, HTZ options, or EMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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