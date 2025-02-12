News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DKNG, AMZN, NOW

February 12, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 71,982 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.4% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 11,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 367,718 contracts, representing approximately 36.8 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 23,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 17,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
