Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DKNG, AMZN, NOW

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 367,718 contracts, representing approximately 36.8 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 23,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 17,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
