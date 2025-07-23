Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, JCI, AAL

July 23, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 39,371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 5,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 20,034 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 289,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 72,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

