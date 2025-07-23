Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, JCI, AAL

Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) saw options trading volume of 20,034 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 289,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 72,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, JCI options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
