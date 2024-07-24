Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DELL, BA, SQ

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 55,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 53,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, BA options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: OMN Price Target
RMG market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STWO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.