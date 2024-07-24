News & Insights

Markets
DELL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DELL, BA, SQ

July 24, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 97,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 55,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 53,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, BA options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 OMN Price Target
 RMG market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STWO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL
BA
SQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.