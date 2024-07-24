Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DELL, BA, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 97,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 5,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,400 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 55,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 53,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

