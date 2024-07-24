News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, UPST, RCL

July 24, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 20,914 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 4,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 28,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 11,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

