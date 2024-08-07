News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, RYAM, GS

August 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 52,153 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 3,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 5,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.5% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,200 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 34,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 3,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

