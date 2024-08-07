Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, RYAM, GS

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) options are showing a volume of 5,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.5% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,200 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 34,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 3,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, RYAM options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NPDV Insider Buying
MSTX Videos
UHS Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.