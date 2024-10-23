News & Insights

Markets
DBX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DBX, PLTR, SOFI

October 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX), where a total of 12,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 11,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 253,694 contracts, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 13,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 227,704 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 17,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DBX options, PLTR options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Ball RSI
 MUR market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBX
PLTR
SOFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.