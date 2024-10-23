Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DBX, PLTR, SOFI

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 253,694 contracts, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 13,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 227,704 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 17,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DBX options, PLTR options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
Ball RSI
MUR market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.