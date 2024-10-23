Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DBX, PLTR, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX), where a total of 12,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 11,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 253,694 contracts, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 13,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 227,704 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 17,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

