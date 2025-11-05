Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, SBUX, SNPS

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 42,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 8,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 8,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 890,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,800 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, SBUX options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
