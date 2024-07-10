Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, PYPL, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 32,536 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024 , with 10,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 55,959 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 8,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 17,727 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 3,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, PYPL options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

