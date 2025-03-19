News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, GLW, DLTR

March 19, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 45,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 12,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 33,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 18,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, GLW options, or DLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
