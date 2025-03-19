Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, GLW, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 45,339 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 12,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 33,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 18,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

