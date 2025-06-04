Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, CORZ, GME

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 186,951 contracts, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares or approximately 153.6% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 14,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 157,616 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 121% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 12,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, CORZ options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
