Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, CORZ, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 93,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 212.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 20,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 186,951 contracts, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares or approximately 153.6% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 14,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 157,616 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 121% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 12,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, CORZ options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.