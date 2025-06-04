Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, CORZ, GME

June 04, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 93,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 212.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 20,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 186,951 contracts, representing approximately 18.7 million underlying shares or approximately 153.6% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 14,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 157,616 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 121% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 12,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, CORZ options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
