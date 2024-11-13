News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, AAP, TGTX

November 13, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 26,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 19,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 25,350 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
