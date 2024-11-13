Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, AAP, TGTX

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 19,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 25,350 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
