Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, AAP, TGTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 26,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 19,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 1,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) saw options trading volume of 25,350 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,600 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, AAP options, or TGTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.