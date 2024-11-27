Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, NFLX, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 123,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 358.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024 , with 3,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 67,427 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 209.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 4,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring November 29, 2024, with 66,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, NFLX options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.