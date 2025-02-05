Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, AMZN, LLY

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 291,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 15,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 32,713 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, AMZN options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
