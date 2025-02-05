News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, AMZN, LLY

February 05, 2025

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 37,594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 291,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 15,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 32,713 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

