Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, ALAB, BKNG

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 40,776 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,800 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,959 contracts, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5145 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, ALAB options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HES YTD Return
DJCO market cap history
GMCR Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.