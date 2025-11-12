Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, ALAB, BKNG

November 12, 2025 — 03:57 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 19,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.5% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 40,776 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025, with 4,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,800 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,959 contracts, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 276,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5145 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, ALAB options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

