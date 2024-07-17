Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRDO, EFX, KHC

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 3,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 31,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,200 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
