CRDO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRDO, EFX, KHC

July 17, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO), where a total of 8,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 871,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,300 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) options are showing a volume of 3,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 31,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 7,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,200 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Tags

