Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COST, NFLX, META

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 80,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1030 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 279,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $725 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 11,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, NFLX options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of MYE
Institutional Holders of ADX
NCMI market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.