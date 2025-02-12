Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COST, NFLX, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 33,753 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 171.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 9,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 80,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1030 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 279,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 166.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $725 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 11,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:

