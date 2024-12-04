Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COST, CRWD, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 36,070 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 182.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 5,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 69,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172.6% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 3,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 654,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 58,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

