Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CORZ, XYZ, SMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 66,041 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 27,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) saw options trading volume of 66,987 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 10,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

