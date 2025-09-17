Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CORZ, XYZ, SMR

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 27,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) saw options trading volume of 66,987 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 10,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
