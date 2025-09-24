Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, SHLS, RKT

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS) saw options trading volume of 57,585 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of SHLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SHLS. Below is a chart showing SHLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 244,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 50,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
