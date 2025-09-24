Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, SHLS, RKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 114,014 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 7,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,600 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS) saw options trading volume of 57,585 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 111.5% of SHLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 14,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SHLS. Below is a chart showing SHLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 244,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 50,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, SHLS options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

