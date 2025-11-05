Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COHR, FUBO, QUBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR), where a total of 21,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 4,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

FuboTV Inc. (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 115,136 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 21,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT) options are showing a volume of 262,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 60,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COHR options, FUBO options, or QUBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.