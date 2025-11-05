Markets
COHR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COHR, FUBO, QUBT

November 05, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR), where a total of 21,033 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 4,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,100 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

FuboTV Inc. (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 115,136 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 21,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT) options are showing a volume of 262,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 60,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COHR options, FUBO options, or QUBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CLQ Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding TTAI
 Funds Holding PIFI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CLQ Historical Stock Prices-> Funds Holding TTAI-> Funds Holding PIFI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COHR
FUBO
QUBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.