Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COHR, FUBO, QUBT

FuboTV Inc. (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 115,136 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 21,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quantum Computing Inc (Symbol: QUBT) options are showing a volume of 262,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of QUBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 60,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of QUBT. Below is a chart showing QUBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
