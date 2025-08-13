Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COHR, CHWY, DUOL

Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) options are showing a volume of 64,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.7% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,300 underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 18,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.6% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
