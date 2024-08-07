Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CLH, LSTR, RDFN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH), where a total of 2,182 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 218,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 313,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) options are showing a volume of 2,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) options are showing a volume of 33,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,700 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

