Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHRW, KKR, MO

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 13,960 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 37,142 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
