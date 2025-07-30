Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHRW, KKR, MO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 4,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 446,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 3,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,400 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 13,960 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 37,142 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, KKR options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

