Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHK, ANET, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), where a total volume of 9,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 920,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 4,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,100 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 11,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 31,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHK options, ANET options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

