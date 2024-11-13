Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CFLT, PL, TMO

Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) options are showing a volume of 8,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 819,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,500 underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 6,984 contracts, representing approximately 698,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:
