News & Insights

Markets
CFLT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CFLT, PL, TMO

November 13, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT), where a total volume of 20,424 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,400 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Planet Labs PBC (Symbol: PL) options are showing a volume of 8,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 819,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of PL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,500 underlying shares of PL. Below is a chart showing PL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 6,984 contracts, representing approximately 698,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,600 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CFLT options, PL options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar
 WBIE Videos
 CYNI Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Calendar -> WBIE Videos -> CYNI Historical Stock Prices -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFLT
PL
TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.