Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CFLT, MGM, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT), where a total of 17,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 13,590 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 12,756 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,400 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

