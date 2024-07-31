Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CFLT, MGM, RKT

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 13,590 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 12,756 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 3,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,400 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CFLT options, MGM options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
