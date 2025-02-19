News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CEG, XOM, ANF

February 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total of 19,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 66,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 8,345 contracts, representing approximately 834,500 underlying shares or approximately 44% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

