Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CEG, XOM, ANF

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 66,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 8,345 contracts, representing approximately 834,500 underlying shares or approximately 44% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
