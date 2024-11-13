Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CCK, HNST, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), where a total volume of 6,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 607,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.1% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 5,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,800 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Honest Co Inc (Symbol: HNST) options are showing a volume of 12,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of HNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,900 underlying shares of HNST. Below is a chart showing HNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 144,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 19,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

