Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CCK, HNST, GOOGL

Honest Co Inc (Symbol: HNST) options are showing a volume of 12,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of HNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,900 underlying shares of HNST. Below is a chart showing HNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 144,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 19,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CCK options, HNST options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TROX Next Dividend Date
Funds Holding GDNA
BORR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.