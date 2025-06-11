Markets
CAVA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAVA, UPST, BMBL

June 11, 2025 — 03:35 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 36,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 43,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) saw options trading volume of 17,444 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 16,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

