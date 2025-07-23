Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARR, TMO, CEG

July 23, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total of 80,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 210.5% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 28,971 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,200 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 23,951 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

