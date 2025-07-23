Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARR, TMO, CEG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 28,971 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 105.1% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,200 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 23,951 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
