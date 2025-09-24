Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, LMND, CNR

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 11,692 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR) saw options trading volume of 3,181 contracts, representing approximately 318,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAR options, LMND options, or CNR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
