Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, LMND, CNR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 3,938 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 393,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 11,692 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR) saw options trading volume of 3,181 contracts, representing approximately 318,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, LMND options, or CNR options

