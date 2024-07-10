Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, DECK, AAL

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 1,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,400 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 159,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 31,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
