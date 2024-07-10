Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, DECK, AAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 3,662 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 366,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 634,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 1,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,400 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 159,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 31,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

