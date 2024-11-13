News & Insights

Markets
CAR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, BMRN, GOOG

November 13, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 3,868 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 834,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 6,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 84,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, BMRN options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CTRV shares outstanding history
 TNDM Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of NAO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CTRV shares outstanding history -> TNDM Insider Buying -> Institutional Holders of NAO -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAR
BMRN
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.