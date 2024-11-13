Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, BMRN, GOOG

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 6,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 84,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAR options, BMRN options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CTRV shares outstanding history
TNDM Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of NAO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.