Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, BMRN, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 3,868 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 834,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 6,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 84,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

