Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAH, CSCO, BBY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total of 8,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 863,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 86,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 10,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 11,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAH options, CSCO options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.