News & Insights

Markets
CAH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAH, CSCO, BBY

August 14, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total of 8,635 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 863,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 86,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 10,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 11,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAH options, CSCO options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding BUXX
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GVI
 Investment Brokerages mergers and acquisitions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAH
CSCO
BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.