Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAH, CSCO, BBY

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 86,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 10,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 11,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
