Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: C, NUE, ZS

August 14, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total volume of 74,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,200 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,878 contracts, representing approximately 787,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 6,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for C options, NUE options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Tags

