Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: C, NUE, ZS

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 7,878 contracts, representing approximately 787,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 6,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, NUE options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
