Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BYD, AMC, PENG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), where a total volume of 7,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 756,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.2% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 966,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 4,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,700 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 64,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 12,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penguin Solutions Inc. (Symbol: PENG) saw options trading volume of 7,214 contracts, representing approximately 721,400 underlying shares or approximately 72% of PENG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares of PENG. Below is a chart showing PENG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

