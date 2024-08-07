Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BROS, MRNA, LUMN

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 34,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 382,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 89,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BROS options, MRNA options, or LUMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock Investing
Funds Holding BLHY
Funds Holding KNM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.