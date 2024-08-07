Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BROS, MRNA, LUMN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS), where a total of 20,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 6,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,100 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 34,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 382,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 89,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BROS options, MRNA options, or LUMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.