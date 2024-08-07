News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BROS, MRNA, LUMN

August 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS), where a total of 20,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,100 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 34,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) options are showing a volume of 382,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 89,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BROS options, MRNA options, or LUMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.


