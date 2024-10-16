Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMD, LULU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 1,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 195,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4330 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4330 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 328,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 84,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 14,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, AMD options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.