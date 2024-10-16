News & Insights

Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMD, LULU

October 16, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 1,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 195,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4330 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 328,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 84,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 14,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, AMD options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IF
 REFR Average Annual Return
 LMB Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
AMD
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.