Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMD, LULU

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 328,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 84,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 14,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, AMD options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IF
REFR Average Annual Return
LMB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.