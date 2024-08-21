Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BJ, CRC, RBLX

California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) options are showing a volume of 7,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 720,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,700 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 57,595 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 6,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,600 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
