Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BJ, CRC, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ), where a total volume of 12,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.3% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 4,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,700 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) options are showing a volume of 7,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 720,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,700 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 57,595 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 6,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,600 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BJ options, CRC options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.