Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, OXY, BSX

October 01, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 7,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 754,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 43,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 49,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 20,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, OXY options, or BSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

