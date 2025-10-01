Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, OXY, BSX

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 43,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 49,800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 20,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, OXY options, or BSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DX Stock Predictions
ALR Insider Buying
JBI market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.